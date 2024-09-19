Hans van Essen: "Heydarov's long way to the top..."

Hans van Essen, Judo Delegate of AIPS - International Sports Press Association, also mentioned Azerbaijani judo in his article on the organization's website.

Essen writes in the "Change in Judo: The Current Challenge" article, as Idman.biz reports.

"Several countries have received a significant boost from their success at the Olympic Games in Paris. Azerbaijan, for instance, secured two gold medals thanks to Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev. Judo in Azerbaijan had already been at a top level across all age categories due to years of good policies and investments.

The champions from Paris are real icons with captivating stories: Smetov's resilience, Heydarov's long journey, Bekauri's burning desire, Matic's rise, the miracle of Slovenia achieved by Andreja Leski, and Christa Deguchi's internal struggle in Canada, which ultimately led to gold.

Top figures in the ‘business organization’ of judo are essential, as shown by the successes in Azerbaijan, Canada, and even Italy.”

Idman.biz