16 September 2024
EN

Zagreb Grand Prix: Azerbaijan become 12th

Judo
News
16 September 2024 14:44
9
Zagreb Grand Prix: Azerbaijan become 12th

According to the results of the Zagreb Grand Prix, the Azerbaijani judo team took 12th place.

Idman.biz reports that the team won three awards.

Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg) secured silver medals, Turan Bayramov (60 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) won bronze medals. The judokas defeated the teams of Italy, Spain, Georgia, Austria, Canada, Germany, South Korea and other countries.

Japan was first (4-0-1), France (2-1-5) was second and Kazakhstan (2-1-0) was third.

In total, athletes from 21 countries won awards at the Grand Prix.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Zagreb Grand Prix: Vugar Talibov lost in the 1/4 finals
15 September 16:03
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: Vugar Talibov lost in the 1/4 finals

Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb ends today
Zagreb Grand Prix: Aliyev in the 1/4 finals
14 September 15:46
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: Aliyev in the 1/4 finals

3 Azerbaijani judokas will compete for medals in the men's fight, and 1 in the women's
Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day
13 September 21:44
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day

Zagreb Judo Grand Prix has started today
Prague European Open 2024: 14 Azerbaijani judokas ready to fight
13 September 15:16
Judo

Prague European Open 2024: 14 Azerbaijani judokas ready to fight

407 judokas from 32 countries will fight for the title of winner in the tournament
Grand Prix Zagreb draw made: Opponents of Azerbaijani judokas
12 September 17:45
Judo

Grand Prix Zagreb draw made: Opponents of Azerbaijani judokas

Judo Grand Prix will start tomorrow
Judo Federation President meets with national team members - PHOTO
11 September 18:11
Judo

Judo Federation President meets with national team members - PHOTO

Rashad Nabiyev, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF), held a meeting with athletes, coaches, and medical support staff from the national cadet and junior teams

Most read

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO
14 September 22:44
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day
13 September 21:44
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day

Zagreb Judo Grand Prix has started today
Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine
15 September 23:44
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years
13 September 17:52
Football

First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years

Ballon d'Or’s new owner will be announced on October 28 in Paris