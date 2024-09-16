Zagreb Grand Prix: Azerbaijan become 12th

According to the results of the Zagreb Grand Prix, the Azerbaijani judo team took 12th place.

Idman.biz reports that the team won three awards.

Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg) secured silver medals, Turan Bayramov (60 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) won bronze medals. The judokas defeated the teams of Italy, Spain, Georgia, Austria, Canada, Germany, South Korea and other countries.

Japan was first (4-0-1), France (2-1-5) was second and Kazakhstan (2-1-0) was third.

In total, athletes from 21 countries won awards at the Grand Prix.

Idman.biz