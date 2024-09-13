13 September 2024
EN

Prague European Open 2024: 14 Azerbaijani judokas ready to fight

Judo
News
13 September 2024 15:16
49
The Azerbaijani judo team will participate in the European Open to be held in Prague (Czech Republic) from September 28 to 29.

The 14 athletes were included in the entry list, Idman.biz reports.

The judokas who will go to the tatami in 6 weight will compete only in the men's race.

Prague European Open 2024
60 kg
Babarahim Mirzayev
Huseyn Allahyarov
Rovshan Aliyev

66 kg
Elshan Asadov
Mehdi Jafarov
Rashad Elkiyev

73 kg
Rufat Shevlatov
Ibrahim Aliyev
Nariman Mirzayev

90 kg
Musa Huseynli
Ibrahim Aghakishiyev

100 kg
Nihad Shikhalizade

+100 kg
Jamal Gamzatkhanov
Imran Yusifov

407 judokas from 32 countries will fight for the title of winner in the tournament.

