Prague European Open 2024: 14 Azerbaijani judokas ready to fight

The Azerbaijani judo team will participate in the European Open to be held in Prague (Czech Republic) from September 28 to 29.
The 14 athletes were included in the entry list, Idman.biz reports.
The judokas who will go to the tatami in 6 weight will compete only in the men's race.
Prague European Open 2024
60 kg
Babarahim Mirzayev
Huseyn Allahyarov
Rovshan Aliyev
66 kg
Elshan Asadov
Mehdi Jafarov
Rashad Elkiyev
73 kg
Rufat Shevlatov
Ibrahim Aliyev
Nariman Mirzayev
90 kg
Musa Huseynli
Ibrahim Aghakishiyev
100 kg
Nihad Shikhalizade
+100 kg
Jamal Gamzatkhanov
Imran Yusifov
407 judokas from 32 countries will fight for the title of winner in the tournament.
