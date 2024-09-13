Prague European Open 2024: 14 Azerbaijani judokas ready to fight

The Azerbaijani judo team will participate in the European Open to be held in Prague (Czech Republic) from September 28 to 29.

The 14 athletes were included in the entry list, Idman.biz reports.

The judokas who will go to the tatami in 6 weight will compete only in the men's race.

Prague European Open 2024

60 kg

Babarahim Mirzayev

Huseyn Allahyarov

Rovshan Aliyev



66 kg

Elshan Asadov

Mehdi Jafarov

Rashad Elkiyev

73 kg

Rufat Shevlatov

Ibrahim Aliyev

Nariman Mirzayev

90 kg

Musa Huseynli

Ibrahim Aghakishiyev



100 kg

Nihad Shikhalizade



+100 kg

Jamal Gamzatkhanov

Imran Yusifov

407 judokas from 32 countries will fight for the title of winner in the tournament.

Idman.biz