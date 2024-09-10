11 September 2024
EJU: Turan Bayramov is the leading male athlete of the entire event

10 September 2024 23:20
The European Judo Union (EJU) has prepared an article about athletes who are most likely to succeed at the Grand Prix in Zagreb.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani judoka Turan Bayramov (60 kg) was given a special place in the article.

It was said that Turan is the ranking favorite in his weight: "They may be younger, but some of these names we already know. In the -60kg category, Turan Bayramov of Azerbaijan fought to take over team mate Balabay Aghayev for the Olympic spot, but the younger of the two just fell short. Now he is the leading male athlete of the entire event, let alone his weight category. Ranked #17 in the world, there is still work to be done, but Bayramov is a strong contender in the Azerbaijan team. He will be joined in the top four by Michel Augusto (BRA), Artem Lesiuk (UKR) and team mate, Ahmed Yusifov, demonstrating depth within the team."

The Grand Prix in the capital of Croatia will be held on September 13-15.

