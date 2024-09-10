Imamverdi Mammadov: "This is a historic victory"

"Until now, there was no such result in the mixed team of Azerbaijan."

Idman.biz reports that Imamverdi Mammadov, the coach of the Azerbaijan national team of female judokas, said this at the welcoming ceremony.

He evaluated my team's performance at the European Junior Judo Championship held in Tallinn, Estonia.

Mammadov said that two female judokas became champions in individual competitions: "They are Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Fidan Alizada (47 kg). We achieved a high result in the team competitions and became the first. In the decisive match against the French, the score was 3:3. Fidan has suffered a lot. She also wrestled for 8 minutes and 19 seconds in the overtime and did a trick, thereby bringing victory to our team. This is a historic victory. Until now, there was no such result in the mixed team of Azerbaijan."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz