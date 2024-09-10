Azhdar Baghirov: "That's why we approached the final match very emotionally"

"We participated very well in the European Championship."

Idman.biz reports that Azhdar Baghirov, a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, said this at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

He evaluated his performance at the European Junior Judo Championship held in Tallinn, Estonia.

Baghirov said that the cup was won as a result of the strength of the whole team: "Each of our athletes has suffered a lot here. France has always been our arch-rival in the team competition. That's why we approached the final match very emotionally. The support of our compatriots was invaluable. It was very nice. You can only know the feelings I feel when our anthem is played. We are glad that we performed well in both individual and team competitions."

According to him, the main goal is to achieve a high result in the upcoming World Championship: "We want to return to Azerbaijan with gold medals from the World Championship."

The Azerbaijani national team won four gold, two silver and two bronze medals and took first place in the individual European Championship.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz