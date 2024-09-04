4 September 2024
EJU commends the outstanding potential of Azerbaijan’s junior judokas

4 September 2024 15:00
The European Judo Union (EJU) has announced that Kanan Nasibov and Ramazan Ahmadov will represent Azerbaijan in the +100 kg weight category at the 2024 European Junior Judo Championships. The event will take place in Tallinn, Estonia, from September 5 to 8, 2024.

As Idman.biz reports, the institution highly appreciates the potential of Azerbaijani athletes.

"In the +100kg category, Ibrahim Tataroglu (TUR), the 2023 world junior silver medallist, is of a similar caliber. However, he is not the top seed in his division as that position is claimed by Kanan Nasibov (AZE). His team-mate Ramazan Ahmadov (AZE), the 2023 cadet European champion, will be looking to make his mark on the junior circuit," EJU emphasized.

Idman.biz

