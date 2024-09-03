EJU: "Vusal Galandarzade will be looking for redemption"

The European Judo Union (EJU) named Vusal Galandarzade as one of the main favorites in the -73 kg weight class at the European Junior Championship, which will be held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, on September 5-8.

According to Idman.biz, the organization believes that the Azerbaijani athlete can repeat last year's result.

"Well decorated Vusal Galandarzade (AZE) will be looking for redemption after finishing third at the junior European Championships in 2023, having won the title in 2022. The reigning junior world champion is destined to dominate the -73kg category with only a handful of fighters such as Giorgi Loladze (GEO) and Mouhammad Gazaloev (BEL) likely to get in his way.”

