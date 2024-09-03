3 September 2024
3 September 2024

Judo
News
3 September 2024 11:39
Vugar Talibov: "I will go for the gold"

"I will try to perform well in this competition."

This was told by Idman.biz, a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, Vugar Talibov (90 kg).

He spoke about the Grand Prix to be held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, on September 13-15. Talibov said that after the Olympics, such grand prix is always organized: "I have prepared well to achieve a high result in this competition. I will do my best to clinch the gold. I will go for the gold . I am ranked first in my weight. This gives me extra motivation and strength before the race. I believe that I will always protect and maintain my leadership. I have big dreams. I will move forward step by step to reach each of them."

In addition to Vugar Talibov, Turan Bayramov, Ahmad Yusifov (both 60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev, Nazir Talibov (both 66 kg), Ibrahim Aliyev, Nariman Mirzayev (both 73 kg), Omar Rajabli, Zamaddin Poladov (both 81 kg) and Imran Yusifov (+100 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in the tournament.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

