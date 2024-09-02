European Judo Union: "Nizami reigning junior European champion"

The European Judo Union (EJU) has identified the main contenders for the top places in the European Junior Championship, which will be held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, on September 5-8.

The institution also distinguished the Azerbaijani athlete Nizami Imranov (60 kg), who is the European champion among juniors, as Idman.biz reports.

Imranov is reportedly the current European champion among juniors and the silver medalist of the World Championship: "Amongst the latter, Nizami Imranov (AZE) reigning junior European champion and junior world silver medalist will seek to retain his title in the 60kg category. However, he could face a few challenges with the likes of 2022 junior European champion, Ksawery Ignasiak (POL). Also in the mix up-and-coming Izhak Ashpiz (ISR) who had won the cadet Europeans back in July this year.”

