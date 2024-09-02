ACF Executive Committee meeting held - PHOTO

A meeting of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF) with coaches and teachers was held.

Idman.biz reports that ACF president Rashad Nabiyev, members of the Executive Committee, and coaches-teachers from different regions of the country took part in the meeting.

Ideas were exchanged regarding the development and popularization of judo sport in the country, suggestions and recommendations of the participants were heard during the meeting.

ACF president emphasized in his speech that coaches play an important role in the development of judo in Azerbaijan and in the successes achieved at the international level. It was noted that under the sports policy of Mr. President Ilham Aliyev, the main goal of the Federation is not only to collect medals but to support the growth of future generations as healthy and worthy citizens. Rashad Nabiyev mentioned the great responsibility of coaches in this mission and said: "Our coaches must contribute to the education of responsible citizens for Azerbaijan. A good coach completes the work of parents, supports the healthy growth and good upbringing of our children."

It was stated that one of the main goals is to attract girls to judo. Ongoing efforts in this direction are already bearing results and activities in this direction will be continued.

Because of the talks during the meeting, it was noted that ACF will regularly organize educational activities for the professional development of coaches. In addition, the Federation will support the improvement of the material and technical base of judo halls. To further popularize judo across the country, activities will be carried out in the direction of increasing the number of clubs and opening new judo halls in regions without judo divisions.

In addition, to ensure high-quality judo training and maintain professional standards in judo coaching, it was emphasized that the certification and licensing process for coaches will be implemented from 2025, and a uniform teaching methodology designed for different age categories will be developed.

The proposals put forward during the meeting will be added to the work program of the Federation after appropriate analysis by the Federation secretariat and will be implemented as planned.

Ultimately, it was decided to regularly hold such meetings with coaches and teachers.

Idman.biz