Azerbaijan team finished the World Cup on the 2nd place

Judo
News
1 September 2024 12:56
The world championship among junior judokas in Lima, the capital of Peru, has ended.

Azerbaijani national team finished the World Cup with 4 medals, Idman.biz reports.

Nihad Mamishov (55 kg) and Cesur Ibadli (73 kg) won gold in the national team, and Mehdi Abbasov (81 kg) with Mahammadali Husiyev (50 kg) won bronze. Azerbaijan took the 2nd place in the team score. Japan (2-1-0) ranked first, and France (1-3-4) ranked third.

Azerbaijan was represented by 7 judokas at the World Championship.

Idman.biz

