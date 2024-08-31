Four Olympic champions at the opening of a new judo center in Gusar - PHOTO

A new Judo Training Center was opened in Gusar on the initiative of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF).

Olympic champions Nazim Huseynov, Elnur Mammadli, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoyev, Gusar District Executive Authority Head Sahir Mammadkhanov, ACF Executive Vice President Rashad Rasullu, federation representatives and other officials participated in the opening ceremony, Idman.biz reports. They got acquainted with the conditions created in the center.

The center covers an area of ​​520 sq.m and includes judo and physical training halls with an area of ​​250 sq.m. The main hall is equipped with tatami mats from the German company Zebra, the official supplier of the International Judo Federation. The physical training hall is also equipped with all the necessary equipment.

The building also has a waiting room, a training room, and changing rooms. In addition, extensive landscaping works were carried out around the center.

One of the main directions in the work of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is the development of judo in the regions and the improvement of infrastructure. In 2022-2024, ACF opened judo halls in Ganja, Agstafa, Zagatala, Goranboy, Agali village of Zangilan district, Sabirabad, Zira settlement of Baku and Sumgayit.

Rashad Rasullu said that improving the material and technical base in the regions and general development of judo in the country is very important for ACF: "This is the main direction of our activity. Starting from 2022, the federation provided 6,500 tatami mats to 90 gyms in Baku and regions, and 1,300 young athletes were given the opportunity to train for free. Judo halls will be opened in other regions in the near future. Work in this direction is carried out on the basis of the program adopted by the federation. Special attention was paid to regions with great potential, but which do not yet have judo divisions. In the near future, new halls are planned to be built in Jalilabad, Shabran, Imishli and other regions.

