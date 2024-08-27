Heydarov and Kotsoyev helped Europe maintain its leadership

In the ranking list of the International Judo Federation (IJF), Europe is ahead of other continents in the number of weight leaders.

Representatives of the Old Continent are ahead of all in four of the seven weight classes of male judokas, Idman.biz reports.

Two of them are Azerbaijani judokas, champions of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Hidayat Heydarov won 73 kg, Zelim Kotsoyev won 100 kg.

The other two leading judokas in Europe are Georgian athletes. Tato Grigalashvili (81 kg) and Lasha Bekauri (90 kg) also took first place.

Idman.biz