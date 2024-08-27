27 August 2024
EN

Heydarov and Kotsoyev helped Europe maintain its leadership

Judo
News
27 August 2024 14:39
20
Heydarov and Kotsoyev helped Europe maintain its leadership

In the ranking list of the International Judo Federation (IJF), Europe is ahead of other continents in the number of weight leaders.

Representatives of the Old Continent are ahead of all in four of the seven weight classes of male judokas, Idman.biz reports.

Two of them are Azerbaijani judokas, champions of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Hidayat Heydarov won 73 kg, Zelim Kotsoyev won 100 kg.

The other two leading judokas in Europe are Georgian athletes. Tato Grigalashvili (81 kg) and Lasha Bekauri (90 kg) also took first place.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan team will go to the world championship with 7 judokas
26 August 09:29
Judo

Azerbaijan team will go to the world championship with 7 judokas

The world junior judo championship will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru
3 judokas of Azerbaijan team underwent surgery
24 August 10:33
Judo

3 judokas of Azerbaijan team underwent surgery

It was reported that Azerbaijani athletes were operated by a highly specialized surgeon invited from outside the country
Judo players from 23 countries are on the Baku tatami
23 August 18:59
Judo

Judo players from 23 countries are on the Baku tatami

An international judo tournament will be held in Baku
Hidayat Heydarov is at the top, Zelim Kotsoyev is in the 2nd place
22 August 15:19
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov is at the top, Zelim Kotsoyev is in the 2nd place

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) is the absolute leader of the world ranking
About 400 judokas will attend Rustam Orujov's master classes
22 August 14:50
Judo

About 400 judokas will attend Rustam Orujov's master classes

"Doing what I love makes me happy."
Azerbaijan national team is in the Top-9
20 August 16:20
Judo

Azerbaijan national team is in the Top-9

The countries that have won the most medals in international judo competitions this year have been revealed

Most read

Christoph Daum has died
25 August 11:55
World football

Christoph Daum has died

The well-known German head coach Christoph Daum has died
Farid Alibabazade became the champion in Octagon league - PHOTO
25 August 09:49
MMA

Farid Alibabazade became the champion in Octagon league - PHOTO

Farid Alibabazade (57 kg) entered the ring in the MMA Octagon league held in Almaty, Kazakhstan
8 places were given to Azerbaijan in the European Cups
25 August 11:07
Handball

8 places were given to Azerbaijan in the European Cups

European Handball Federation has announced the representative number of countries in the 2025/26 season
Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players
26 August 13:12
Azerbaijan football

Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players

Dinamo Zagreb, the opponent of Qarabag in the Champions League playoff stage, will come to Baku with a full team