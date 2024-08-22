22 August 2024
EN

Hidayat Heydarov is at the top, Zelim Kotsoyev is in the 2nd place

Judo
News
22 August 2024 15:19
19
Hidayat Heydarov is at the top, Zelim Kotsoyev is in the 2nd place

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) is the absolute leader of the world ranking.

Azerbaijani athlete maintains the first place among judokas who perform in all weight classes according to the number of rating points he has collected, Idman.biz reports.

He has 10004 points in his asset. The victory in Paris gave Hidayat 2200 points.

Azerbaijani other Olympic champion Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) took the second place. He has 8512 points. 2200 points won in the Summer Games helped Azerbaijani judoka to rise to the second place.

Georgian Olympic champion Tato Grigalashvili (81 kg) took the third place. He has 8335 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

About 400 judokas will attend Rustam Orujov's master classes
14:50
Judo

About 400 judokas will attend Rustam Orujov's master classes

"Doing what I love makes me happy."
Azerbaijan national team is in the Top-9
20 August 16:20
Judo

Azerbaijan national team is in the Top-9

The countries that have won the most medals in international judo competitions this year have been revealed
Hidayat Heydarov is among the leaders
20 August 15:31
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov is among the leaders

The judokas who won the most gold medals in the remaining part of the season have been revealed
Competitors from fifty countries to Azerbaijan national team
20 August 13:08
Judo

Competitors from fifty countries to Azerbaijan national team

The number of participants in the world championship among junior judokas, which will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru, has been determined
Rustam Orujov will hold a master class in Portugal
20 August 12:04
Judo

Rustam Orujov will hold a master class in Portugal

Azerbaijani specialist was invited to the seminar to participate in the training camp to be held on August 29-31
The world ranking is recalculated
19 August 19:27
Judo

The world ranking is recalculated

The International Judo Federation (IJF) updates the ranking table

Most read

Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO
20 August 15:26
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO

The head coach of the team, Farid Taghizade, said that the parataekwondo players are in good shape and expressed his expectations from the Paralympics
The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70
20 August 17:18
Azerbaijan football

The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70

Qarabag, which will be the guest of Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the Champions League, is on the threshold of two jubilees
World championship: bronze medal chances of 4 of Azerbaijani wrestlers
19 August 20:09
Wrestling

World championship: bronze medal chances of 4 of Azerbaijani wrestlers

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship has started in Amman, Jordan
40 Azerbaijani chess players in the European Championship
20 August 18:49
Chess

40 Azerbaijani chess players in the European Championship

On August 22, the European chess championship among children and teenagers will start in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic