Hidayat Heydarov is at the top, Zelim Kotsoyev is in the 2nd place

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) is the absolute leader of the world ranking.

Azerbaijani athlete maintains the first place among judokas who perform in all weight classes according to the number of rating points he has collected, Idman.biz reports.

He has 10004 points in his asset. The victory in Paris gave Hidayat 2200 points.

Azerbaijani other Olympic champion Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) took the second place. He has 8512 points. 2200 points won in the Summer Games helped Azerbaijani judoka to rise to the second place.

Georgian Olympic champion Tato Grigalashvili (81 kg) took the third place. He has 8335 points.

Idman.biz