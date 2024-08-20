Hidayat Heydarov is among the leaders

The judokas who won the most gold medals in the remaining part of the season have been revealed.

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) was among the leaders, Idman.biz reports.

The judo player of the Azerbaijan national team has distinguished himself 4 times this year. Hidayat, who won the first place in the Grand Slam tournament held in Baku, won the European Championship in Zagreb. After winning the title of world champion in Abu Dhabi, he won the Olympic title in Paris.

The record belongs to the legendary Teddy Riner. The French won 6 gold medals, including two at the Olympics.

Another Olympic champion Barbara Matic (Croatia) has 5 gold medals. Four other judokas have the highest ranking of 4 medals, including Krista Deguchi (Canada), who climbed to the top of the podium in Paris.

