419 judokas from 52 countries participated in the World Championship

419 judokas from 52 countries have registered for the world championship among junior judokas to be held in Lima, the capital of Peru.

The competition will be held on August 28-31, Idman.biz reports.

Since the registration for the championship has not ended, it is possible that these numbers will increase. The Azerbaijan national team has ordered seven athletes to the World Cup.

Bahadir Feyzullayev, Mahammadali Husiyev (both 50 kg), Nihad Mamishov (55 kg), Jasur Ibadli (73 kg), Ali Gazimhammedov, Mehdi Abbasov (both 81 kg) and Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg) will take to the tatami in South America.

Idman.biz