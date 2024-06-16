16 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijani judokas participated in Kodokan Kata seminar and exam - PHOTO

Judo
News
16 June 2024 17:29
5
On June 12-14, Azerbaijani judokas participated in the Kadokan Kata seminar and exam held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Idman.biz reports that the president of Kodokan Judo Institute Uemura Haruki Kancho and Kodokan judo experts participated in the 3-day seminar.

Malik Alahverdiyev, Samir Ismayilov, Ismayil Rzayev, Ibrahim Aslanov, Rafig Najafov, Amrah Ahmadov and Olympic medalist Rustam Orujov took part in the seminar. The Kadokan Kata workshop was conducted by Japanese Kadokan experts Sameshima Motonari (8th dan), Karya Chikara (6th dan), Iwanaga Kento (8th dan) and Arikawa Yuki (6th dan). Azerbaijani judokas successfully passed the exam during the training.

The Kadokan Kata workshop provides a unique opportunity for skill development and in-depth study of kata, and is considered one of the world's leading schools in this field.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Judo Federation will continue to support the participation of judokas in such seminars in order to increase the skill level of judokas.

Idman.biz

