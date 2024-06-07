Azerbaijan’s 10-times European champion: " I came here for this"

"I came here for this, to win my 10th title. Especially that prior to the competition in Azerbaijan the newspapers already write article with title like ‘Rajabli is going for 10th title’, so I had that added pressure to make it happen."

This was said by Farhad Rajabli, a veteran judoka of Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

The athlete, who is the European champion for the 10th time among master judokas, commented on his success. In his statement to the press service of the European Judo Union, he did not hide his desire for another title: "I came here for this, to win my 10th title. Especially that prior to the competition in Azerbaijan the newspapers already write article with title like ‘Rajabli is going for 10th title’, so I had that added pressure to make it happen. It was tough, everyone is training hard and preparing for this tournament. I had two opponents whom I won against before and I could feel in the contest that they were prepared well against me. As you know, Azerbaijan was part of former Soviet Union and when the Soviet Union created judo federation in 1972, Azerbaijan was also included. I am in judo since that day, non-stop. I will continue becuase I can do it and I am very glad. I enjoy the win and enjoying raising my country flag. I will do it as much and as long as I can. Judo keeps me healthy. Veteran judo came a long way. The level of organisation is great for all the veteran European championships, in fact its better than the veteran worlds. It would be incredibly nice to win another title in Azerbaijan but this decision is not in my hand.

If anyone starts judo at older age it is normal, it is possible. But they just need to be patient and take it step by step. Judo is good for health just don’t hurry to fight, take time and take it step by step."



It should be noted that Rajabli won the gold medal in the European Championship among master judokas in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

