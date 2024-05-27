28 May 2024
EN

Kotsoiev joins Heydarov at the top of the rating table

Judo
News
27 May 2024 17:42
18
The International Judo Federation (IJF) announced the ranking list, which includes the results of the World Championship held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani judokas have strengthened their position.

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), who won the title of world champion, ranked first in their weight. Balabay Aghayev, who performed at 60 kg weight, is 7th, Turan Bayramov is 12th.

Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) took the 6th place, Yashar Najafov (66 kg) took the 10th place. Murad Fatiyev is 13th and Eljan Hajiyev is 18th in the 90 kg category. Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) is in 17th place.

Among Azerbaijan’s female judokas, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) is 24th. Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg) ranked 19th.

Idman.biz

