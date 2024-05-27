27 May 2024
Azerbaijani judokas finish the Coimbra European Cup with 5 medals – PHOTO

Judo
News
27 May 2024 09:46
25
The European Junior Cup held in Coimbra, Portugal has ended.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani judokas finished the tournament with 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

On the second day of the competition, Huseyn Eyvazli (90 kg) won a silver medal, Aytan Verdiyeva (57 kg) won a bronze medal.

As a result, the Azerbaijani national team took 6th overall, 4th place among boys, and 7th place in girls’ competition.

It should be noted that our judokas won 2 silver and 1 bronze medals on the first day of the tournament.

Idman.biz

