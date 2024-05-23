23 May 2024
Zelym Kotsoiev becomes the World Champion - VIDEO - PHOTO

23 May 2024 19:10
The World Judo Championship in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, continues.

Idman.biz reports that individual competitions have been concluded today.

On the 5th day of the World Cup, Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev won the title of world champion. Thus, the Azerbaijani national team achieved a historic success and finished the World Cup with 2 gold medals for the first time.

Men's
100 kg
Zelym Kotsoiev started the fight from the second round. He defeated Jung-Hun Wong (South Korea) in his first match. Kotsoiev wrestled with Israeli Peter Palchik in the 1/8 finals and continued the successful streak. In the quarter-finals, the Azerbaijani judoka advanced to the semi-finals stronger than Nikoloz Sherazadishvili (Spain). On the way to the final, Zelym also defeated the Portuguese Jorge Fonseca. He faced Shadi Elnahas in the decisive match and won the match. Azerbaijan national anthem was played in the UAE.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team won 1 gold medal in the previous four days of the championship. Hidayat Heydarov overcame all his competitors in the weight of 73 kg.

Idman.biz

