21 May 2024
EN

Rashad Mammadov: "We will have to make a choice before the Olympics"

Judo
News
21 May 2024 14:17
7
Rashad Mammadov: "We will have to make a choice before the Olympics"

"We have ensured Azerbaijan's representation in the Olympics in two weights."

Rashad Mammadov, head coach of the Azerbaijan national team of female judokas, told Idman.biz.

He said that the team had to perform on a tight schedule in recent months: "If we had more time for preparation, we could have performed better. For example, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) did not train as much as throwing weights and going from competition to competition. He participated in two Grand Slam tournaments, the European and World Championships in the last month. Leyla had not enough time to recover."

The head coach also emphasized that Aliyeva has obtained a license for Paris-2024, but the situation is different in the 52 kg weight class, where the continental quota was won: "We will determine the athlete who will go to Paris by choosing between Gultaj Mammadaliyeva and Aydan Valiyeva. Both athletes have collected license points.

The expert also noted that Acelya Toprak (57 kg) did not qualify for the Olympics: "Despite passing two stages in the World Championship, Acelya's result was not enough to win a continental vacancy. Until the last moment, the continental quota for which he was a candidate was transferred to another category.
Mammadov also touched on the team's preparation plan. He said that our national team will start gathering in Baku as soon as it returns from the World Cup.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Eljan Hajiyev: "Ladies are texting me... I don't have a fan like him" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
12:23
Judo

Eljan Hajiyev: "Ladies are texting me... I don't have a fan like him" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

He shares my videos on Tik-tok and Instagram every day
Hidayat Heydarov: " It felt like I was wrestling in Azerbaijan"
09:30
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov: " It felt like I was wrestling in Azerbaijan"

"There were many Azerbaijanis in the tribune"
Tckaev’s Abu Dhabi challenge
09:18
Judo

Tckaev’s Abu Dhabi challenge

The World Judo Championship continues in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Hidayat Heydarov becomes the World Champion - PHOTO - VIDEO
20 May 20:24
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov becomes the World Champion - PHOTO - VIDEO

The World Judo Championship in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, continues
For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals
20 May 17:06
Judo

For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals

Five years ago, Rustam Orujov won a silver medal in the weight category of 73 kg
European Cup: 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals from Azerbaijani judokas – PHOTO
20 May 12:24
Judo

European Cup: 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals from Azerbaijani judokas – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national team took the 3rd place overall and the 2nd place among the boys according to the number of medals

Most read

Lifetime contract at Sevilla
18 May 17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO
18 May 22:42
Azerbaijan football

Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO

The second games of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF
Qarabag has set a record of 27 years
20 May 11:05
Football

Qarabag has set a record of 27 years

The team of Gurban Gurbanov has increased the number of goals in the season to 95