21 May 2024
EN

For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals

Judo
News
20 May 2024 17:06
52
For the first time after 2019, an Azerbaijani judoka will compete in the final of the World Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) reached the finals of the World Cup held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, and will face Japanese Tatsuki Ishihara in the decisive match.

The Azerbaijani judokas advanced to the finals of the World Championship last time in 2019. Five years ago, Rustam Orujov won a silver medal in the weight category of 73 kg.

Until that time, there were final matches with the participation of our athletes. In 2017, Orujov and Orkhan Safarov won silver (60 kg). In 1993, Nazim Huseynov was the second in the World Cup.

Currently, Elkhan Mammadov is the only World Champion. In 2013, he stood out in 100 kg.

Zaki Feyzullayev, Abu Dhabi
Idman.biz

