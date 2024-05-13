13 May 2024
104 countries at the World Championship

Judo
News
13 May 2024 16:45
638 judokas from 104 countries have been invited to the World Judo Championship to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE on May 19-24.

Idman.biz reports that some teams will send their final list after the Grand Slam in Astana, so the number of athletes will increase.

The Azerbaijani national team is among the teams that have not yet sent their team. Among 104 countries, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia and Uzbekistan ordered more - 18 judokas.

It should be noted that the Olympic licensed competitions will be concluded with the World Championship.

