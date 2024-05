The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast. The guest of the program this time was Rustam Alimli, the head coach of the national junior judo team.

Alimli evaluated the performance of the Azerbaijani team, which won the 1st place in the European Junior Cup in Goygol. He also shared his thoughts on the upcoming European and World Championships.

We present the video version of the interview:

Idman.biz