12 May 2024
EN

"Grand Slam": Elcan Hajiyev and Vugar Talibov won bronze medal - UPDATE

Judo
News
12 May 2024 17:13
The "Grand Slam" judo tournament, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, ended today.

Idman.biz reports that on the last day of the competition, 4 judokas of the Azerbaijan national team competed.

2 members of the team won bronze medals.

90 kg
European champion Elcan Hajiyev started the tournament with a victory. Azerbaijani representative, who was released from the first stage, won in the 1/8 finals against Yermakhan Anurbekov. In the next match, Elcan won the Israeli Lee Kochman and advanced to the semi-finals. He lost against Yahor Voropayev (AIN). Hajiyev defeated Eldar Allahverdiyev (AIN) for the bronze medal.

At the level of 90, Azerbaijani other representative repeated the same success. Vugar Talibov eliminated Muhammedali Mavlidov (Kazakhstan), Kristofer Kaljulaid (Estonia) and Eldar Allahverdiyev (MIN). He lost to German Edurar Trippel in the semi-finals. Talibov defeated Serbia's Nemanja Majdov for bronze.

100 kg
Ushangi Kokauri and Jamal Gamzatkhanov lost the first match and stopped the fight. Ushangi lost to local Madi Yedilbayev, and Jamal lost to Davit Kevlishvili (Spain).

It should be noted that after the first day of the competition, Azerbaijan team has a bronze medal. Kamran Suleymanov was the 3rd in 66 kg.

Idman.biz

