Historic achievement: New record in Azerbaijani judo

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) has signed a new record in Azerbaijani judo.

Idman.biz reports that he won the title of European Champion for the 4th time.

Hidayat was stronger than all his competitors at the next European Championship held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. Heydarov, who became the continental champion for the first time in Warsaw in 2017, has been on the highest level of the podium in the last 3 tournaments. Before Zagreb, he won first place in Sofia (2022) and Montpellier (2023).

It should be noted that Elchin Ismayilov has won the continental champion title 3 times.

