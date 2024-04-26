27 April 2024
Hidayat Heydarov is the European champion for the 4th time! - VIDEO - PHOTO

26 April 2024 20:30
Hidayat Heydarov is the European champion for the 4th time! - VIDEO - PHOTO

The European Judo Championship continues.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, three judokas of the Azerbaijani national competed on the mat.

Three-time European champion Hidayat Heydarov won the European Championship again.

Men's
73 kg
Hidayat Heydarov went on tatami from the second stage. He faced Indrit Cullhaj (Albania) and won. The three-time European champion also defeated the Portuguese Otari Kvantidze in the 1/8 finals. He faced Ruslan Halavachou (INA), who defeated his teammate in his third match, and qualified for the semi-finals with a rematch. Heydarov was better than Adil Osmanov (Moldova) at this stage. Hidayat tested his strength with Danil Lavrentyev for the 4th championship. In a tense match, the winner was determined in extra time. Danil's 3rd penalty point resulted in Hidayat's championship.

Rashid Mammadaliyev, who was released from the first round, eliminated Joshua Green (Ireland) from the fight. He lost to Ruslan Halavachou (INA) in his next match.

81 kg
Zelim Tckaev was defeated Maxim Trigub (Ireland) at the start and bid farewell to the championship early.

It should be noted that after the first day of the competition, Azərbaijan has one medal. Balabay Aghayev won silver in 60 kg.

