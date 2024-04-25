Azerbaijani judokas are starting to compete in the European Championship

The European Judo Championship will start today.

Idman.biz repo that on the first day of the competition organized in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, the winners in 5 weight categories will be determined.

7 judokas of the Azerbaijan national team will compete on the tatami mat. 3 male and 4 female athletes will compete for medals.

Men

60 kg

Turan Bayramov will face Vache Adamyan (Austria).

Balabay Aghayev will start the fight from the second stage. He will face the winner of the match between Marton Andrasi (Hungary) and Angelo Pantano (Italy).



66 kg

Yashar Najafov will also compete from the second stage. He will challenge the winner of the match between Luukas Saha (Finland) and Muhammed Demirel (Turkiye).

Women

48 kg

Tugce Beder (Turkiye) will be Leyla Aliyeva's first opponent.



52 kg

Aydan Valiyeva will start the competition in Zagreb with a test against Gefen Primo (Israel).

Gultaj Mammadaliyeva is free from the first stage. She is looking for the winner of Sofia Asvesta (Cyprus)/Gabriela Dimitrova (Bulgaria) match.



57 kg

Acelya Toprak's first opponent will be Carla Tavares Fernandez (Luxembourg).



It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team went to the championship with 13 judokas.



Idman.biz