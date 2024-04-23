Zelym Kotsoiev: "I'm well prepared and not worried"

"We hope for a great result in the European Championship. It will be better than last year."

Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) told Idman.biz on the eve of the European Championship to be held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, on April 25-27.

He said that he will try to defend the title he won in Montpellier, France last November: "I continue training. I'm not saying I'm 100 percent ready right now, because I'm preparing for the Olympics. In this sense, the main task is a successful performance in Paris".

Regarding the chance to fight for the championship again, the judoka said that he is not worried: "My preparation is good and I am not worried. It will be the way it is".

It should be noted that Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) won gold medals in the European Championship last year.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz