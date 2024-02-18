19 February 2024
18 February 2024 20:33
Azerbaijan got 1st place in Grand Slam

The Azerbaijani national team finished the Grand Slam in judo held in Baku in the 1st place.

Idman.biz reports that the Azebaijan national team, which won 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals, was ahead of all its competitors.

Judo players from France (1-3-0) and Canada (1-1-1) took the next places in the team score. Representatives of 23 countries won medals in Baku.

It should be noted that Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) and Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) won gold, Omar Rajabli (81 kg) and Jamal Gamzatkhanov (+100 kg) won silver, Balabey Aghayev won gold in the Baku Grand Slam competition. (60 kg), Yashar Najafov (66 kg) and Vugar Talibov (90 kg) won bronze medals.

