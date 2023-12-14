EJU: "Heydarov is the clear leader of his weight class"

"Hidayat Heydarov, the judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, is the clear leader of the 73 kg weight category."

Idman.biz reports that this was stated in the information released by the European Judo Union (EJU) regarding the world ranking prospects of the athletes who will participate in the European Open Championship.

EJU emphasized that Hidayat Heydarov won the European Championship and the "Grand Slam" Tournament held in Tokyo for the 3rd time.

It should be noted that on December 16 in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, the European Open Championship will take place in two categories - men's 73 kg and women's 52 kg. The prize fund of the competition is 300,000 euros.

Idman.biz