Jeyhun Sultanov: "Everyone underestimates Hacken, it's not like that"

"Qarabag game in the last round should not seem easy to anyone".

Jeyhun Sultanov, a former player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The veteran midfielder commented on the match between "Qarabag" and "Hacken" to be held in Baku in the VI round of the European League group stage. Sultanov said that every country has a team that plays good football: "There are many clubs at the European level. Everyone looks down on Hacken. But it doesn't have to be like that. Today's game decides the fate of "Qarabag". "Hacken" has nothing to lose. Aghdam representative will play under pressure. A very difficult match awaits us. "Qarabag" has always come out of such games. I believe it will be the same this time. I strongly believe that the champion of Azerbaijan will qualify for the playoffs by winning."

It should be noted that the match between "Qarabag" and "Hacken" will start today at 21:45 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium. If the Aghdam club maintains its position, it will advance to the playoffs.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz