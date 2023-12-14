14 December 2023
351 judokas will compete in the Azerbaijan Championship

14 December 2023 10:52
351 judokas will compete in the Azerbaijan Championship

The Azerbaijan Judo Championship will be held among women and men.

Idman.biz reports that the competition will take place on December 15-17.

The championship will be organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. The winners of 14 weight classes among women and men will be determined in the competition. 351 judokas from different regions of the country, 65 different clubs, societies and sports organizations from Sumgayit and Baku will compete for medals in the competition.

On the first day of the championship, women's 48 kg and 63 kg, men's 60 kg and 81 kg, women's 52 kg and 70 kg, men's 66 kg and 90 kg on the second day, and women's 57 kg, 78 kg and 78 on the last day. kg, among men the winners will be determined in the 73 kg, 100 kg and +100 kg weight categories.

It should be noted that access to the Sports Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) located in Hovsan settlement, where the championship will be held, is free.

