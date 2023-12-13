Hidayat Heydarov in the 300 thousand euro competition

The prize pool of the European Judo Championships Open, which will be held on December 16 in Pristina, Kosovo, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports with reference to the website of the European Judo Union that the participants of the competition will be able to earn a total of 300,000 euros.

Both gold medalists in men's 73 kg and women's 52 kg weight categories will be awarded 55,000 euros. 35,000 euros will be given to the finalists, and 10,000 euros to the 5th place judokas.

Azerbaijan national judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) will compete at the championship. He leads the world rankings in his weight class.

Note that the tournament differs in many aspects. President of the Kosovo Judo Federation, Agron Kuka reported that the competition with a high prize fund will be held for the first time in a new format.

Idman.biz