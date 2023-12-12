Training of female judokas continues in Japan - PHOTO

The women's judo team of Azerbaijan is participating in the international training camp organized in Japan.

Idman.biz reports that the second week of the preparatory phase has started today.

Leyla Aliyeva, Konul Aliyeva, Vusala Hajiyeva, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Khadija Gadashova, Aydan Valiyeva, Fidan Alizade, Acelya Toprak, Aytaj Gardashkhanli and Sudaba Aghayeva are participating in the training of the team led by the team's head coach Rashad Mammadov and coach Kifayat Gasimova. After the international training camp, the Azerbaijani judokas will participate in the preparation process at the judo training camp at Yamanashi University until December 23.

It should be noted that the exercises are part of the long-term preparation for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz