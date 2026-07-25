25 July 2026
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Rustam Orujov praises organization of European Judo Hopes Tournament in Baku

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25 July 2026 12:30
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Rustam Orujov praises organization of European Judo Hopes Tournament in Baku

EJU sports commissioner says the event provides young judokas with valuable international experience

European Judo Union (EJU) Sports Commissioner Rustam Orujov has praised the organization of the European Judo Hopes Tournament currently taking place in Baku, İdman.Biz reports.

The Olympic medalist shared his views while speaking to journalists, highlighting the importance of the competition for the development of young judokas.

"As you know, we are here as representatives of the European Judo Union. We can see that the organization is of a very high standard. I have participated in many competitions, but you do not see this level of organization everywhere. This tournament is designed to help young athletes gain experience and prepare better for future competitions. As an Azerbaijani, I hope our judokas will win gold medals," Orujov said.

The tournament, jointly organized by the European Judo Union and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, is being held at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex. It has brought together 289 young judokas representing 81 clubs from 10 countries.

The European Judo Hopes Tournament is regarded as one of the EJU's flagship youth development projects. It aims to provide international competitive experience, strengthen cooperation between different judo schools and help develop the next generation of promising athletes.

Islam Atakishiyev
Idman.Biz
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