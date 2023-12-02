3 December 2023
The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria

2 December 2023
The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria

On December 1-2, the Congress of European Gymnastics (EG) was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

According to Idman.biz, the delegation of Azerbaijan also participated in the event organized under the leadership of Farid Gayibov, the Minister of Youth and Sports and President of European Gymnastics.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, General Secretary Nurlana Mammadzada, Technical Director Natalya Bulanova and other representatives of AGF took a commemorative photo with the head of EG Farid Gayibov at the Congress.

Idman.biz

