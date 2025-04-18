Acrobats shine at European Championship – Medal tally - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani acrobatics team has opened its medal account at the European Championship in Luxembourg.

On the first day of the senior competition, our team secured one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, Idman.biz reports.

In the mixed pairs event, Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli maintained their title as the continent's best in tempo routines, winning the gold medal.

In the men’s duet competition, Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev earned silver in the balance composition.

The men's group, consisting of Riad Safarov, Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi, Rasul Seyidli, and Seymur Jafarov, claimed bronze in the balance event.

Meanwhile, the women's group made up of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Anahita Başirli, and Zohra Rashidova finished third in the tempo routine.

Idman.biz