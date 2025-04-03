3 April 2025
World and European champion leads overall World Cup standings

3 April 2025 12:11
Azerbaijan’s tumbling star, Adil Hajizada, a World and European champion, currently tops the overall standings in the World Cup series.

Hajizada kicked off the season in style by winning the first stage of the World Cup, held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

His victory earned him 60 points, putting him ahead of his teammate Tofig Aliyev, who secured 55 points as the silver medalist in the same event.

Meanwhile, Sergey Finichenko (a neutral athlete), who claimed bronze, sits in third place in the overall rankings.

