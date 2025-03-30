Silver medal-winning gymnast: "The wonderful atmosphere further increased our motivation"

"We were very satisfied with our performance. However, we would have liked to have performed better and won the gold medal."

Nazrin Salmanli, a member of the Azerbaijani group exercise team that won the silver medal at the AGF Trophy international rhythmic gymnastics tournament held in Baku, told AZERTAC, reports Idman.biz.

The athlete said that they were seriously preparing for the competition: "It's a great feeling to perform in our native arena. We had prepared well because we felt a double responsibility. The wonderful atmosphere at the National Gymnastics Arena further increased our motivation during our performance. Therefore, thank you to our fans who supported us.

Idman.biz