Azerbaijani gymnast who won the silver medal: "I am very happy to be on the podium"

"Although there were some points in my performance that I was dissatisfied with, I am very happy to be on the podium."

These words were said by Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast Shams Agahuseynova, who won the silver medal in the team event in the individual program at the international tournament held in Baku, in an interview with AZƏRTAC, Idman.biz reports.

The athlete who distinguished herself in the youth competition said that performing in her native arena is a responsibility: "International competitions hosted by Azerbaijan are always organized at a high level. We also try to represent our country worthily within our native walls. I hope that tomorrow I will perform even better than today and win my next medal."

The tournament will conclude on March 30.

Idman.biz