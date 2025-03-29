29 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijani gymnast who won the silver medal: "I am very happy to be on the podium"

Gymnastics
News
29 March 2025 16:55
17
Azerbaijani gymnast who won the silver medal: "I am very happy to be on the podium"

"Although there were some points in my performance that I was dissatisfied with, I am very happy to be on the podium."

These words were said by Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast Shams Agahuseynova, who won the silver medal in the team event in the individual program at the international tournament held in Baku, in an interview with AZƏRTAC, Idman.biz reports.

The athlete who distinguished herself in the youth competition said that performing in her native arena is a responsibility: "International competitions hosted by Azerbaijan are always organized at a high level. We also try to represent our country worthily within our native walls. I hope that tomorrow I will perform even better than today and win my next medal."

The tournament will conclude on March 30.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani group team takes 5th place in all-around at AGF Trophy
16:20
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani group team takes 5th place in all-around at AGF Trophy

The winners of the junior group team competitions have been determined
AGF Trophy: 3 of Azerbaijani gymnasts in the final, Azerbaijani juniors took second place in the team event
15:01
Gymnastics

AGF Trophy: 3 of Azerbaijani gymnasts in the final, Azerbaijani juniors took second place in the team event

AGF Trophy international rhythmic gymnastics tournament continues in Baku
Second day of AGF Trophy in Baku
10:41
Gymnastics

Second day of AGF Trophy in Baku

The AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament continues in Baku

AGF Trophy: Four Azerbaijani gymnasts into finals - PHOTO
28 March 15:37
Gymnastics

AGF Trophy: Four Azerbaijani gymnasts into finals - PHOTO

The AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament has kicked off in Baku
Gymnasts' events for Croatia fompetition confirmed
28 March 14:21
Gymnastics

Gymnasts' events for Croatia fompetition confirmed

Azerbaijani gymnasts have finalized the apparatus they will compete on

Baku hosts international AGF Trophy
28 March 10:59
Gymnastics

Baku hosts international AGF Trophy

Athletes from 16 countries will compete in the event

Most read

Health update on Michael Schumacher
27 March 14:37
Formula 1

Health update on Michael Schumacher

Following the accident, Schumacher was in a coma for a long time

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil
28 March 16:16
Football

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil

Corinthians have claimed their 31st São Paulo State Championship title in club history

Powerlifting world champion arrested after controversial remarks - VIDEO
27 March 12:39
Powerlifting

Powerlifting world champion arrested after controversial remarks - VIDEO

Powerlifting world champion Vladimir Vanyan has been arrested following his controversial statements during a live broadcast
Elvin Jafarguliyev vs. Sergio Ramos: Who holds the Record?
28 March 11:49
Football

Elvin Jafarguliyev vs. Sergio Ramos: Who holds the Record?

The all-time record holders for the most red cards in football history have been identified