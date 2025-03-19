Four-time European Champion to compete in Baku World Cup

The Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics team announced their roster for the Baku World Cup, set to take place on April 18-20.

The lineup includes four-time European champion Stiliana Nikolova, Idman.biz reports.

Considered one of the brightest stars in modern rhythmic gymnastics, Nikolova has also won six World Championship medals, including one gold.

Another Bulgarian gymnast, Dara Stoyanova, will compete in the individual events, while Bulgaria will also field a team in the group competition.

Idman.biz