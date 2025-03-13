Azerbaijani acrobats set to shine: "A fabulous line-up promises to deliver a fantastic competition"

The European Gymnastics Federation (EG) has highlighted Azerbaijan’s national team among the top contenders for the upcoming European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the EG portal praised Azerbaijan’s athletes, stating: " We’ll see Azerbaijani mixed pair Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli and men’s pair Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev at work. Both pairs are not only defending European Champions, but also the reigning World Champions!"

The 2025 European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship will take place in Luxembourg from April 16-20, featuring 359 athletes from 23 countries.

Idman.biz