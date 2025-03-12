European Championship draw held in Tallinn

The draw for the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has taken place in Tallinn.

The draw determined the order of performances for the athletes, Idman.biz reports.

In the group exercises, Azerbaijan’s team will start the all-around competition in 16th place.

The championship, set to take place from June 4 to 8 in the Estonian capital, will feature gymnasts from 39 countries. A total of 224 senior and 130 junior gymnasts will compete. Additionally, 19 senior and 22 junior teams will participate in the group events.

Azerbaijan’s national team will include 16 gymnasts, with the full roster to be announced later.

Idman.biz