Agharzayev into World Cup finals in Baku

Murad Agharzayev has advanced to the final of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku, competing in the vault event.

The Azerbaijani gymnast secured a spot in the final after finishing 7th in the qualification round, Idman.biz reports.

He scored 12.966 points for his performance, earning a place in the final. Ming Huang from China topped the qualifications with a score of 14.300 points.

Additionally, Daniz Aliyeva and Nikita Simonov secured spots in the final in their respective events—vault and rings—on the previous day.

