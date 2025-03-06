Daniz Aliyeva advances to World Cup final

Daniz Aliyeva has reached the final in the World Cup for the vault event held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani athlete achieved an eighth-place result in the qualification round, with her performance being scored 12.649 by the judges, Idman.biz reports.

Tea Belak from Slovenia advanced to the final from the top spot, while Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan, an eight-time Olympic participant, secured second place.

This marks Aliyeva's second World Cup final of the season. Previously, she finished in the top 8 at a similar competition held in Cottbus, Germany.

In the men’s competition, the first half of the day featured qualification rounds in floor exercises and parallel bars. The best result among Azerbaijani participants was achieved by Mansum Safarov, who finished 10th in floor exercises.

Idman.biz