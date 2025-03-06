6 March 2025
EN

Daniz Aliyeva advances to World Cup final

Gymnastics
News
6 March 2025 15:21
24
Daniz Aliyeva advances to World Cup final

Daniz Aliyeva has reached the final in the World Cup for the vault event held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani athlete achieved an eighth-place result in the qualification round, with her performance being scored 12.649 by the judges, Idman.biz reports.

Tea Belak from Slovenia advanced to the final from the top spot, while Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan, an eight-time Olympic participant, secured second place.

This marks Aliyeva's second World Cup final of the season. Previously, she finished in the top 8 at a similar competition held in Cottbus, Germany.

In the men’s competition, the first half of the day featured qualification rounds in floor exercises and parallel bars. The best result among Azerbaijani participants was achieved by Mansum Safarov, who finished 10th in floor exercises.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Simonov qualifies for World Cup final as top performer
17:29
Gymnastics

Simonov qualifies for World Cup final as top performer

The European Championship silver medalist secured 14.200 points

Baku hosts exciting World Cup as gymnastics stars compete for glory
15:46
Gymnastics

Baku hosts exciting World Cup as gymnastics stars compete for glory

The National Gymnastics Arena remains one of the main venues for top athletes competing in various gymnastics disciplines

Azerbaijani acrobats set to compete in the World Cup
14:23
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats set to compete in the World Cup

The Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off today in Puurs-Sint-Amands, Belgium
Fatima Shafizada: "I believe our athletes will perform successfully at the World Cup"
13:55
Gymnastics

Fatima Shafizada: "I believe our athletes will perform successfully at the World Cup"

She highlighted the positive aspect of the large number of participants

Baku hosts spectacular opening of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
12:33
Gymnastics

Baku hosts spectacular opening of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov spoke about the prestigious gymnastics competitions
World Cup kicks off in Baku
10:02
Gymnastics

World Cup kicks off in Baku

The competition, hosted at the National Gymnastics Arena, will run for four days

Most read

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
5 March 15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
4 March 11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
5 March 09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points
Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich
5 March 11:26
Football

Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich

The Champions League Round of 16 first-leg matches wrap up tonight