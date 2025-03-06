Fatima Shafizada: "I believe our athletes will perform successfully at the World Cup"

"Male and female gymnasts from 19 countries will compete for victory in Baku."

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that Fatima Shafizada, a representative of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, shared these thoughts with journalists after the opening ceremony of the World Cup in artistic gymnastics held in Baku.

She highlighted the positive aspect of the large number of participants: "Typically, qualifying competitions held two years before the Olympic Games have a high number of athletes. However, this time it's different, and that's a good thing. Gymnasts from China and Japan are competing here. I believe our representatives will perform successfully in this competition."

The World Cup will conclude on March 9.

Idman.biz