Azerbaijani athlete will miss the World Cup

There has been a change in the lineup for Azerbaijan's national gymnastics team ahead of the upcoming World Cup, which will be held in Baku.

Nazanin Teymurova, who participated in the first stage of the World Cup in Cottbus, will not be able to compete in the event at the National Gymnastics Arena due to an injury, Idman.biz reports.

In the women's competition, Azerbaijan’s representative will be Daniz Aliyeva, who will compete in all four disciplines: floor exercise, parallel bars, balance beam, and vault.

The men's team will feature Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (pommel horse, horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzada (pommel horse, parallel bars), Mansum Safarov (floor exercise, horizontal bar), Murad Agarzayev (floor exercise, vault), and Ramin Damirov (rings, vault).

At the end of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest points will be awarded the prestigious AGF Trophy cup.

The World Cup will take place from March 6-9 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

