5 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijani athlete will miss the World Cup

Gymnastics
News
5 March 2025 15:23
29
Azerbaijani athlete will miss the World Cup

There has been a change in the lineup for Azerbaijan's national gymnastics team ahead of the upcoming World Cup, which will be held in Baku.

Nazanin Teymurova, who participated in the first stage of the World Cup in Cottbus, will not be able to compete in the event at the National Gymnastics Arena due to an injury, Idman.biz reports.

In the women's competition, Azerbaijan’s representative will be Daniz Aliyeva, who will compete in all four disciplines: floor exercise, parallel bars, balance beam, and vault.

The men's team will feature Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (pommel horse, horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzada (pommel horse, parallel bars), Mansum Safarov (floor exercise, horizontal bar), Murad Agarzayev (floor exercise, vault), and Ramin Damirov (rings, vault).

At the end of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest points will be awarded the prestigious AGF Trophy cup.

The World Cup will take place from March 6-9 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Baku hosts Gymnastics World Cup: Qualification rounds followed by finals
16:30
Gymnastics

Baku hosts Gymnastics World Cup: Qualification rounds followed by finals

The Gymnastics World Cup is set to kick off tomorrow in Baku
19 countries to compete in European Cup in Baku
12:21
Gymnastics

19 countries to compete in European Cup in Baku

The second Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup will take place in Baku
Chinese world champion to arrive in Baku
2 March 17:01
Gymnastics

Chinese world champion to arrive in Baku

Teams from 15 countries will compete in the World Cup
Schedule announced for National Gymnastics Championship - PHOTO
27 February 15:59
Gymnastics

Schedule announced for National Gymnastics Championship - PHOTO

The competitions will take place from February 28 to March 1 at the National Gymnastics Arena
Antalya awaits Azerbaijani gymnasts
27 February 14:48
Gymnastics

Antalya awaits Azerbaijani gymnasts

The national squad includes six athletes
Azerbaijan Championship to be held in March
27 February 12:29
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan Championship to be held in March

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has announced the dates for the next domestic competition

Most read

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
4 March 11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?
3 March 14:10
Football

Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?

The top goal scorers of the first two months of 2025 have been revealed

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points